‘Safety: Know Your Limits’ is Theme of Agricultural Safety Awareness Program Week, March 3-9

| February 28, 2019

 

 Across the country, county and state Farm Bureaus are making safety a priority through the Agricultural Safety Awareness Program (ASAP). As part of ASAP, March 3-9 has been designated as Agricultural Safety Awareness Week. U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers will join Farm Bureau in promoting the week with its theme “Safety: Know Your Limits.”

 

A different safety focus will be highlighted by Colorado Farm Bureau and U.S. Ag Centers each day of the week:

  • Monday, March 4 – Emergency Preparedness
  • Tuesday, March 5 – Livestock
  • Wednesday, March 6 – Heat Stress and Hydration
  • Thursday, March 7 – Roadway Safety
  • Friday, March 8 – Hearing Safety

During this week and throughout the year, Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to make safety a priority on the farm.

The Agricultural Safety Awareness Program is a part of the Farm Bureau Health and Safety Network of professionals who share an interest in identifying and decreasing safety and health risks. For more information and resources, visit the ASAP Facebook page or follow along at the Colorado Farm Bureau Facebook page.

Producers are encouraged to share the graphics and social media posts throughout the week, helping spread the word throughout our communities

Visit the Centers’ YouTube channel for new content and fresh ideas about how to stay safe while working in agriculture, forestry and fishing. Join the movement to keep farms safe and share your own safety messages on social media using the hashtags #KeepFarmsSafe, #ASAP19 and #USAgCenters.

The 11 U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers are funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

 

