March at the DAM: Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection Opens, Last Chance to View Dior: From Paris to the World, Spring Break Fun, Month of Photography Lecture Series and Other Highlights

The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is honored to present Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection. Opening on Free First Saturday, March 2, the exhibition, showcasing about 60 paintings gifted to the museum by the Berger Collection Educational Trust (BCET), will present 500 years of British cultural history through the stories of its people, captured by the enduring brilliance of artists of the time. The exhibition in included in general museum admission. #TreasuresatDAM

Time is running out to see Dior: From Paris to the World! March 17 is the last day for this spectacular exhibition, which surveys the house of Dior’s lasting legacy and its global influence. More than 200 couture dresses, as well as accessories, costume jewelry, photographs and other archival material, trace the history of the iconic haute couture fashion house, its founder, Christian Dior, and the subsequent artistic directors who carried Dior’s vision into the 21st century. A special dated and timed ticket, which includes an audio tour of the exhibition as well as general museum admission, is required. #DiorinDenver

Also on view in March:

· Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze presents 29 paintings by the Denver-born artist and provides audiences with a first look at new work by one of the most acclaimed emerging artists working today. This is Jordan Casteel’s first major museum exhibition. #JordanCasteelatDAM

· Eyes On: Julie Buffalohead features a new series of works on canvas by the Minnesota-based artist that explore her own life experiences, as well as ancestral knowledge.

· Stampede: Animals in Art brings together more than 300 objects from across the DAM’s collection to explore animals in art throughout centuries and across cultures.

· Eyes On: Erika Harrsch opens March 10. Her multi-media installation is comprised of imagery, music, text and furnishings that reference the circumstances faced by immigrants and refugees subject to the DREAM Act.

All exhibitions on view in March except Dior: From Paris to the World are included in general admission, which is free for members and youth 18 and younger.

During Spring Break at the DAM (March 16–31), The Print Studio, Create-n-Takes and gallery games and activities will be available every day. Art Emergency: Sculpture Edition, an original family-friendly play, will be presented March 25–29 at 11 a.m.

There’s plenty for kids and families to do the rest of the month as well, with Free First Saturday (March. 2), Foxy and Shmoxy: Art Detectives (March 10), Create Playdate (March 13), and hands-on fun in A Walk in the Woods and the Print Studio whenever the museum is open.

March offers several opportunities to hear artists speak about their art and process. The DAM is celebrating the Month of Photography with a series of lectures by local photographers—Tom Finke (March 7), Susan Goldstein (March 12) and Evan Anderman (March 19). On March 13, Simphiwe Ndzube—who lives and works in both Los Angeles and Cape Town, South Africa—speaks as part of the Logan Lecture Series. In his March 20 talk, Indians in the Wilderness with Artist Gregg Deal, the provocative contemporary artist (Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe) challenges Western perceptions of Indigenous people, touching on issues of race, history and stereotype.

On March 29 at Untitled Final Friday, featuring Suchitra Mattai, join us to explore building cross-cultural narratives around ideas of home. The DAM’s monthly late-night program also includes performances, tours, artmaking activities and more to spark your creativity. Included in general admission, which is free for members and youth 18 and younger. Students with valid ID receive two-for-one tickets during Untitled. #UntitledDAM

Other lectures and programs for adults this month include Drop-In Drawing (March 12), Unplugged: Mindful Movement & Self-Image (March 15), Mindful Looking (March 19), andDrop-In Writing (March 26).

The Hamilton Building is open seven days a week, and general admission is free for youth 18 and younger every day.

