Indian boys to play in Patriot League 5th-place game Friday

| February 21, 2019

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

GREELEY — As a result of a 73-61 victory over Valley in the consolation semifinals Feb. 20, the Strasburg boys will play in the fifth-place boys game of the Patriot League Tournament at about 1:30 p.m. tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 22) at the University of Colorado in Greeley.

The sixth-seeded Indians will take on fourth-seeded Eaton.

Strasburg’s chances at garnering one of the final berths in the 3A 32-team state bracket are tenuous as this the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Rating Percentage Index, or RPI, has Strasburg ranked No. 34. A win to closeout the conference tournament would help the Indians better their chances at a state berth but if they qualify won’t be known until the end of this weekend’s action.

Tomorrow’s championship round of games at UNC get started at 9 a.m. with the seventh-place girls game.

