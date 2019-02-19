Five Tiger grapplers to take part in state tournament

| February 19, 2019

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

DENVER — When the first session of the Colorado State Wrestling Championships commences at 2 p.m. Thursday at Pepsi Center in Denver, five Bennett Tigers will start their trek for weight titles.

The 3A preliminaries will include the following Tigers: junior Joe Jordan (28-12 overall) against Jake Hamilton (33-8) of Colorado Springs Christian at 145 pounds; sophomore Mac Copeland (38-6) against Diego Madrigal (18-7) of Sheridan at 160; sophomore Cody DuBois (32-8) against Dylan Kloss of Middle Park at 170; senior Mason Wakeham (29-10) against Benny Gonzales (17-12) from La Junta; and junior Casey Harvey (11-8) against Daniel Westbrook from Bayfield.

The championship quarterfinal round and first round of consolations take place at 9 a.m. on Friday. Championship semifinals are scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. Friday with the championship round at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. For the full state tournament schedule, visit www.chsaanow.com.

 

 

