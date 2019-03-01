DORA to kick off National Consumer Week next week with series of activities

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed March 3-9, 2019 as National Consumer Protection Week in Colorado. The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) joins dozens of federal, state and local government agencies and nonprofit organizations across the United States this week to recognize and celebrate NCPW.

“Helping Coloradans become informed consumers puts power directly in their hands,” said Gov. Polis. “National Consumer Protection Week highlights our ongoing commitment to ensure that Colorado remains a fair, and safe marketplace that consumers can trust. We want Coloradans to be more aware of the types of frauds and scams they may encounter so they can best protect themselves and their families.”

“At DORA, consumer protection is our mission. National Consumer Protection Week is one way we can reach out to Coloradans so they understand the variety of tools and resources DORA offers and know where they can turn to for help,” noted DORA Executive Director Patty Salazar.

DORA’s divisions — including Banking, Civil Rights, Financial Services, Insurance, Professions and Occupations, Real Estate, Securities, Office of Consumer Counsel and the Public Utilities Commission — are raising awareness about available consumer protection resources to Coloradans through a variety of events throughout National Consumer Protection Week and beyond. DORA is also partnering with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) on activities throughout the week.

DORA’s efforts include kicking off its “Take 5 to Get Wise – Ask DORA” consumer awareness and education campaign, with information shared via its award-winning consumer information website, askDORA.colorado.gov.

A snapshot of activities include:

Tuesday, March 5 Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT) Connect and Collaborateradio/podcast program with DORA and the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado talking about frauds, scams and resources available to consumers and businesses. The program airs at 4 p.m. on Denver’s Money Talk (1690 AM) and also streamed via YouTube connected via COBRTs website. Employment 101 workshop with the Colorado Civil Rights Division, 1560 Broadway, Denver, 10-11:30 a.m. (Free. Advanced registration required.)

Wednesday, March 6 AskDORA Consumer Information Resource Tables with the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado. 1560 Broadway, Denver, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fair Housing 101 workshop with the Colorado Civil Rights Division and Grand Junction Housing Authority, 8 Foresight Circle, Grand Junction, 1-3:30 p.m. (Free. Advanced registration required.

Thursday, March 7 Free Telephone Townhall: “Marked: Red Flags of Elder Financial Abuse” for state licensed professionals and law enforcement who encounter or work with senior populations and have mandatory reporting requirements. Telephone Townhall features DORA’s Division of Securities and Division of Professions and Occupations, along with experts in the senior care field. 11 a.m. to noon. Advanced registration required. Live Twitter chat on financial consumer protection with DORA (@DORAColorado) and the BBB serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming (@WyncoBBB) at 1p.m.

Friday, March 8 Interview with DORA on La Voz del Pueblo/Que Bueno (KBNO) radio at noon (1280 AM/97.7 FM) and live streamed from http://quebueno1280.com/.



Check out DORA’s consumer information website for more information at askDORA.colorado.gov. Helpful information and tips, live chats and more will be available through DORA’s social media channels on Facebook, facebook.com/Dora.Colorado.gov, and Twitter, @DORAcolorado. Look for #NCPW2019, #Take5CO and #GetWiseCO and follow the “Ask DORA Owl” throughout National Consumer Protection Week!

DORA is dedicated to preserving the integrity of the marketplace and is committed to promoting a fair and competitive business environment in Colorado. Consumer protection is our mission. Visit dora.colorado.gov for more information or call 303-894-7855 / toll free 1-800-886-7675 outside Denver.

