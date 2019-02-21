Byers boys, girls in 2A District 4 semis today

| February 21, 2019

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

AURORA — Both Byers basketball teams enter the 2A District 4 semifinals today at Vista Peak High School in Aurora as the second seeds.

The Lady Bulldogs will take on No. 3 Denver Christian at approximately 7 p.m. with the winner to take on either No. 1 Limon or No. 5 Burlington in Saturday’s championship game at approximately 1:30 p.m. The losers of tonight’s games will play for third place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

On the boys side, Byers and third-seeded Limon renew hostilities at about 8:30 p.m. today. The other side of the bracket pits top-seeded Denver Christian against No. 4 Clear Creek. The third-place game between those four squads will tip off about 12 p.m. Saturday with the championship game set for about 3 p.m.

In both the boys and girls tournaments, the top four have qualified for the regional round of the 2A state bracket but final placings will help determine seeding and who hosts a four-team regional site March 1-2.

Vista Peak is located at 24500 E. Sixth Ave., Aurora.

2A District 4 Girls Bracket 2A District 4 Boys Bracket

