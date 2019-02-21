Bennett girls to play in Frontier League fifth-place game Saturday

| February 21, 2019

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

SHERIDAN — The Bennett Lady Tigers outlasted KIPP Denver Collegiate 29-23 in the Frontier League Tournament consolation semifinals Feb.20 and will tip off Saturday’s conference championship round of games at Sheridan High School at 11 a.m. in the fifth-place girls game against either DSST: Stapleton or Sheridan.

Win or lose, the orange-and-black’s season-long resume won’t be strong enough to qualify them for a spot in the 3A 32-team state bracket.

Sheridan High School is located at 3201 W. Oxford Ave., Denver.

