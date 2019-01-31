School Threat Assessment Symposium Will Examine Why Kids Kill; How to Deal with Digital Threats

(Lakewood, Colo. – Jan. 31, 2019) The Colorado School Safety Resource Center will host a one-day threat assessment symposium for schools on Feb. 5 in Thornton. The symposium will take a deep-dive look at two critical threats facing schools today: school shooters and digital threats.

The four-hour morning workshop will feature Dr. Peter Langman, author of the books School Shooters: Understanding High School, College and Adult Perpetrators and Why Kids Kill: Inside the Minds of School Shooters. Dr. Langman will delve into the psychology of school shooters, as well as how school personnel can assess and proactively address potential threats.

The afternoon will consist of a three-hour presentation by Sam Jingfors, Vice President of Safer Schools Together and lead developer and trainer of the Digital Threat Assessment. Digital Threat Assessment was developed in response to the need to keep pace with the ever-evolving technology challenges that face today’s students. These challenges have entered the education domain with force and have overwhelmed school districts and staff throughout the world. Jingfors’ presentation will help attendees build a better understanding of the current social media world, discuss tools to proactively identify student safety concerns, and provide strategies for dealing with online situations as they arise.

More than 250 people have already registered for the symposium.

WHAT: 2019 School Threat Symposium

WHEN: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

WHERE: The Conference Center at Adams 12 Five Star School District, 1500 E. 128th Ave., Thornton

HOSTED BY: Colorado School Safety Resource Center (Colorado Department of Public Safety)

COST: $50 per person. Register online or by visiting Colorado.gov/cssrc.

MORE INFO: Please contact the Colorado School Safety Resource Center at (303) 239-4435.

MEDIA: Media interested in attending and covering the event should contact Patricia Billinger at patricia.billinger@state.co.us or 303-239-4415.

