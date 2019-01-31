News release: Technical issues resolved at Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices
DENVER, Thursday, January 31, 2019 – Technical issues caused by a Division of Motor Vehicles computer system outage have been resolved. Online and in-office services have returned to normal.
Vehicle registration late fees will be waived for those affected by today’s outage
We thank Colorado residents for their patience and apologize for the inconvenience.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« School Threat Assessment Symposium Will Examine Why Kids Kill; How to Deal with Digital Threats (Previous News)
Related News
News release: Technical issues resolved at Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices
DENVER, Thursday, January 31, 2019 – Technical issues caused by a Division of Motor VehiclesRead More
School Threat Assessment Symposium Will Examine Why Kids Kill; How to Deal with Digital Threats
(Lakewood, Colo. – Jan. 31, 2019) The Colorado School Safety Resource Center will host aRead More