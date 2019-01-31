News release: ​Technical issues resolved at Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices

| January 31, 2019

DENVER, Thursday, January 31, 2019 – Technical issues caused by a Division of Motor Vehicles computer system outage have been resolved. Online and in-office services have returned to normal.

Vehicle registration late fees will be waived for those affected by today’s outage

We thank Colorado residents for their patience and apologize for the inconvenience.

 

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

News release: ​Technical issues resolved at Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices

DENVER, Thursday, January 31, 2019 – Technical issues caused by a Division of Motor VehiclesRead More

School Threat Assessment Symposium Will Examine Why Kids Kill; How to Deal with Digital Threats

(Lakewood, Colo. – Jan. 31, 2019) The Colorado School Safety Resource Center will host aRead More

  • Violent criminal cuts GPS monitor, skips out during Arapahoe trial

  • CORRECTION – DMV News release: Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices experiencing technical issues

  • National Popular Vote Bill Clears Colorado Senate

  • February SNAP Benefits will be Early for Most Recipients Clients must make them last

  • Greenberg Joins CDA as Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Air traffic controllers warn of possible staffing shortage

  • Aerial Survey: Bark Beetle Outbreaks Expanding in Colorado

  • Colorado cracking down on DUI drivers around New Year’s

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: