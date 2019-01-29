National Popular Vote Bill Clears Colorado Senate

Measure pushes one step closer to a popular vote for president – proposal now moves to Colorado House of Representatives

(DENVER, CO) – The National Popular Vote bill, which would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, cleared the Colorado Senate on Tuesday. The measure now moves to the Colorado House of Representatives. When passed by both the House and Senate, the bill would go to Governor Jared Polis for final signature into law.

“We are grateful to our sponsors in the Colorado legislatures, and to citizens across the state who are making it clear that they prefer a national popular vote for president,” said John Koza, Chairman of National Popular Vote. “Regardless of party, the people of Colorado prefer a system where every voter, in every state, is politically relevant in every presidential election. National Popular Vote delivers on that promise.”

The National Popular Vote interstate compact will go into effect when enacted by states possessing a majority of the electoral votes necessary to elect a president – 270 out of 538. In December, when electors meet to cast their ballots for president and vice-president following a presidential election, the electoral votes of all the compacting states would be awarded in a package to the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and DC.

“We are determined to achieve 270 or more electoral votes,” continued Koza. “We will be dogged in our approach to attract Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who believe there is a better way to elect the President of the United States.”

Since the National Popular Vote movement began in 2006, eleven states and the District of Columbia – altogether totaling 172 electoral votes – have passed the National Popular Vote bill. That is just 98 electoral votes short of 270. Colorado’s nine electoral votes would bring that total down to just 89 necessary for the National Popular Vote interstate compact to take effect.

In 2006, the Colorado Senate became the first state legislative body in the nation to pass the National Popular Vote bill. The Colorado House went on to pass the bill in 2009. The National Popular Vote bill has since passed at least one house in 11 states possessing a total of 89 electoral votes. Altogether, 3,125 state legislators across all 50 states have endorsed the National Popular Vote bill. The New Mexico House of Representatives is set to take up the National Popular Vote bill later this week. And several more state legislatures are expected to consider the measure as they convene in 2019.

