LEGO BRICKS at Kelver Library – Jan 24th
Children ages 5-8 are invited to collaborate and build with LEGO® Bricks on Thursday, January 24, 4-5:30 p.m. at Kelver Library . Make your own masterpiece or use the time to create a piece for our themed LEGO® Bricks contest. We’ll provide the LEGO® Bricks, you provide the imagination.
To save your spot or more information, call 303-822-9392 or visit arapahoelibraries.org.
WHERE: 404 E. Front St., Byers
WHEN: Thursday, January 24th, 2019 @ 4 p.m.
