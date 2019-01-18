LEGO BRICKS at Kelver Library – Jan 24th

Children ages 5-8 are invited to collaborate and build with LEGO® Bricks on Thursday, January 24, 4-5:30 p.m. at Kelver Library . Make your own masterpiece or use the time to create a piece for our themed LEGO® Bricks contest. We’ll provide the LEGO® Bricks, you provide the imagination.

To save your spot or more information, call 303-822-9392 or visit arapahoelibraries.org.

WHERE: 404 E. Front St., Byers

WHEN: Thursday, January 24th, 2019 @ 4 p.m.

