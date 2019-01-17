February SNAP Benefits will be Early for Most Recipients Clients must make them last

DENVER (Jan. 16, 2019) – Due to the continuing partial federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State of Colorado have released February SNAP benefits early to most recipients.

The Department urges clients who received an additional SNAP payment on their EBT cards from Jan.16-20th to keep in mind that it is an advance SNAP payment for February. The additional funds are intended to help clients with their February food purchases. No additional SNAP benefits will be allotted in February.

All SNAP participants will be able to use their EBT cards to purchase food as long as there are benefits on their card. Participants should plan food purchases carefully throughout January and February so their food needs are met through the partial government shutdown.

If more food resources are needed during the partial government shutdown, we encourage clients to reach out to a local food bank or community agency in their area. To find those resources, please contact:

Colorado 2-1-1: 844-493-8255

Hunger Free Colorado: 855-855-4626

Colorado Benefits Center: 855-871-2696



SNAP benefits will not be issued again until March, and only if the funds are available from the federal government. As additional information becomes available, we will share it.

