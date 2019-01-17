February SNAP Benefits will be Early for Most Recipients Clients must make them last

| January 17, 2019

DENVER (Jan. 16, 2019) – Due to the continuing partial federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State of Colorado have released February SNAP benefits early to most recipients.

The Department urges clients who received an additional SNAP payment on their EBT cards from Jan.16-20th to keep in mind that it is an advance SNAP payment for February. The additional funds are intended to help clients with their February food purchases. No additional SNAP benefits will be allotted in February.

All SNAP participants will be able to use their EBT cards to purchase food as long as there are benefits on their card. Participants should plan food purchases carefully throughout January and February so their food needs are met through the partial government shutdown.

If more food resources are needed during the partial government shutdown, we encourage clients to reach out to a local food bank or community agency in their area. To find those resources, please contact:

Colorado 2-1-1: 844-493-8255
Hunger Free Colorado: 855-855-4626
Colorado Benefits Center: 855-871-2696
 

SNAP benefits will not be issued again until March, and only if the funds are available from the federal government. As additional information becomes available, we will share it.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Local News, National News No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

February SNAP Benefits will be Early for Most Recipients Clients must make them last

DENVER (Jan. 16, 2019) – Due to the continuing partial federal government shutdown, the U.S.Read More

Greenberg Joins CDA as Commissioner of Agriculture

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Kate Greenberg was appointed the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture by Governor JaredRead More

  • Air traffic controllers warn of possible staffing shortage

  • Aerial Survey: Bark Beetle Outbreaks Expanding in Colorado

  • Colorado cracking down on DUI drivers around New Year’s

  • Potentially unsafe pesticide residue on medical marijuana

  • CPW celebrates Fresh Air Friday on Nov. 23

  • 1A State football championship pep rally! Limon vs. Strasburg

  • STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP PEP RALLY! LIMON VS. STRASBURG

  • DIA expects busy Thanksgiving week

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: