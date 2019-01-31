February at the DAM: Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze Opens, Dior: From Paris to the World Extended to March 17, Hearts for Art Returns and Other Highlights

The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is proud to present Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze, opening Feb. 2. The exhibition will showcase about 30 paintings by Denver-born artist Jordan Casteel, now based in Harlem, New York. This presentation represents Casteel’s first major museum exhibition, and provides audiences with a first look at new work by one of today’s most acclaimed emerging artists.

The spectacular Dior: From Paris to the World, surveying more than 70 years of the house of Dior’s enduring legacy and its global influence, has been extended and will remain on view through March 17. More than 200 couture dresses, as well as accessories, costume jewelry, photographs, drawings, runway videos and other archival material are on view. A special dated and timed ticket, which includes an audio tour of the exhibition as well as general museum admission, is required.

Eyes On: Shimabuku, which closes Feb. 3, showcases a video by Japan-based artist Shimabuku titled Do snow monkeys remember snow mountains? This video illustrates the adaptation of a group of Japanese snow monkeys living in a Texas desert sanctuary since they were brought to the U.S. in 1972.

Eyes On: Julie Buffalohead, which has a thematic relationship to Eyes On: Shimabuku and Stampede: Animals in Art, has been extended through April 21, 2019. Buffalohead and Shimabuku use the depiction of animals as a vehicle to explore both familiar and unfamiliar narratives related to their personal heritage and the world around them. The Minnesota-based artist, a citizen of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, uses metaphors, iconography and storytelling narratives in her artwork to describe emotional and subversive American Indian cultural experiences.

All exhibitions on view in February except Dior are included in general admission, which is free for members and youth 18 and younger.

The DAM is ready for Valentine’s Day as we celebrate Hearts for Art 2019. Join us and other museums across the country to spread the love Feb. 11-15 by placing a paper heart on the floor in front of your artwork crush.

On Feb. 22 at Untitled Final Friday, featuring Black Actors Guild, join us to explore dynamic narratives from Denver’s Five Points neighborhood through music, poetry and performance, and Buntport Theater’s Joan & Charlie are back as well. The DAM’s monthly late-night program includes performances, tours, artmaking activities and more to spark your creativity.Included in general admission, which is free for members and youth 18 and younger. Students with valid ID receive two-for-one tickets during Untitled.

Other lectures and programs for adults this month include the Anderman Photography Lecture: John Chiara (Feb. 6), Unplugged: Meditation (Feb. 15), a day-long symposium Who Owns Culture? Appropriation and Appreciation in the Global Art World (Feb. 22), and a talk by the contemporary Tibetan artist, activist and poet at the Logan Lecture: Tenzing Rigdol(Feb. 28).

Kids and families will find lots to do at the DAM, with a Low-Sensory Morning offered on Feb. 23, Free First Saturday (Feb. 2), Foxy and Shmoxy: Art Detectives (Feb. 10), Create Playdate (Feb. 10), and hands-on fun in A Walk in the Woods and Print Studio whenever the museum is open.

The Hamilton Building is open seven days a week, and general admission is free for youth 18 and younger every day. The museum will be open on President’s Day, Feb. 18.

