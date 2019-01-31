CORRECTION – DMV News release: Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices experiencing technical issues
DENVER, Thursday, January 31, 2019 — Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices are unable to issue driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards or to perform motor vehicle transactions such as renewals, registrations and title transactions due to technical issues. We currently have no estimated time of recovery.
We are working with our partners to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Updates will be posted to our website (Colorado.gov/dmv) and social media (Facebook: @ColoradoRevenue, Twitter: @CO_Revenue) as soon as they become available.
We thank Colorado residents for their patience and apologize for the inconvenience.
