Colorado State Patrol asking for public assistance locating hit and run vehicle

ADAMS COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are asking the public for anyone who may be a witness or have information related to a fatal hit and run crash on January 18, 2019.

At approximately 5:50 A.M near Erie Street and Hilltop Circle an 85 year old man was found lying in the roadway. Investigators have determined the male party was hit by an unknown vehicle. If anyone in the vicinity around that time may have witnessed the man, or the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol as soon as possible. The elderly male was wearing a blueish gray jacket, and blue jeans.

Details of the crash itself are not yet available and it is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash or vehicle is encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case # 1D190254.