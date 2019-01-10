Anythink Libraries Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

THORNTON, Colo.–Jan. 10, 2019–Anythink libraries and administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All branches will reopen at their regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

