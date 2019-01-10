Anythink Libraries Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
THORNTON, Colo.–Jan. 10, 2019–Anythink libraries and administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All branches will reopen at their regularly scheduled times on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
About Anythink™
Anythink is a new style of library – a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning. Anythink serves the residents of Adams County, Colo., with seven libraries and a bookmobile. With a focus on innovation, Anythink’s award-winning approach to library service is recognized by industry leaders and organizations across the globe. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org.
