SHOEBOX PACKERS JOIN GLOBAL CHRISTMAS PROJECT TO SEND JOY TO CHILDREN OVERSEAS

STRASBURG, Colo., Nov. 12, 2018—As Thanksgiving Day approaches, Strasburg families are expressing their gratitude by giving back. Residents are filling shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received. During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 12-19, local residents will collect shoebox gifts at drop-off locations serving Strasburg participants. The Samaritan’s Purse project, partnering with churches worldwide, will deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. The Aurora, CO Area Team volunteers hope to collect more than 12,995 gifts during the week. “We believe these simple gifts have the ability to send a tangible message of hope to children facing difficult circumstances,” said Regional Director Paul Fischbach. “It is exciting to see the Strasburg community come together to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with millions of boys and girls around the world.” Strasburg residents are not alone in their effort to help children around the world. More than 150,000 U.S. volunteers including families, churches and other groups are joining forces to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind. In 2018, Samaritan’s Purse hopes to collect enough Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach 11 million children.