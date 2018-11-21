Potentially unsafe pesticide residue on medical marijuana
November 21, 2018 – In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order (D 2015-015), the
Colorado Department of Revenue (“DOR”), in conjunction with the Colorado Department of
Agriculture (“CDA”) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (“CDPHE”),
are issuing an immediate health and safety advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe
pesticide residues on medical marijuana plant material and marijuana products produced from
marijuana cultivated by Colorado Wellness Centers LLC dba Lush. CDPHE and DOR deem it a
threat to public health and safety when pesticides that are not on the list of approved pesticides
for marijuana use as determined by CDA are applied in a manner inconsistent with the pesticide’s
label. CDA confirmed the presence of the Off-Label Pesticides, Pyriproxyfen, in the product
samples tested.
Affected products include marijuana flower, trim, concentrates, and infusedproducts.
Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to
the medical center from which they were purchased so they can be properly disposed of.
All affected marijuana has a label affixed to the container that at a minimum indicates the
license number of the medical marijuana business that cultivated the marijuana. Consumers
should check the label of their medical marijuana for the following license numbers and
harvest batch numbers:
Medical Optional Premises Cultivation License 403-00080 and/or Medical Marijuana Center
License 402-00059
Alegria 10/5 F1
Alegria 6216
Alegria 6221
BC 10/12 F2
BC 10/18 F2
BC 6286
BC 6287
BC F1 10/22
BD 10/20 F2
BD 10/21 F2
BH 10/19 F2
BH 6329
BH 6330
BH 6331
BH 6332
BH 6333
BH 6334
BH F2 10/26
CVK 10/15 F2
Fab 10/18 F1
Fab 10/19 F1
Fab 5509
ISS 10/18 F2
ISS 6061
ISS 6062
ISS 6064
ISS 6065
ISS 6066
ISS 6071
LA 10/24 F2
LA 6300
LA 6301
LA 6303
LA 6304
LA 6305
LA 6306
LA 6307
LA F2 10/24
OG 6052
OG 6227
OG 6346
OG 6347
OG 6348
OG 6349
OG 6351
OG 6352
OG 6353
OG 6354
Ringo 11/8 F1
SD 6357
SD 6358
SD 6359
SD 6360
SD 6361
SD 6362
SD 6363
SD 6364
WC 5797
WC 6244
WC 6245
WC 6246
WC 6247
WC 6248
WTH 10/18 F1
WTH 10/22 F1
WTH 10/5 F1
Xmas 10/31 F1
Xmas F1 10/24
