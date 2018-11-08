Food Bank of the Rockies in Deer Trail Saturday
DEER TRAIL — The Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry Program is opening a free food distribution site in Deer Trail.
The program will open for the first time from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Deer Trail Elks Lodge. The food bank visits from 9-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month.
No eligibility requirements apply. Participants should bring boxes or grocery bags.
The Elks Lodge is located at 664 Second Ave., Deer Trail.
For more information, call Julie Atwater at (303)349-5929.
« Bennett Scouts active during November (Previous News)
Related News
Food Bank of the Rockies in Deer Trail Saturday
DEER TRAIL — The Food Bank of the Rockies Mobile Pantry Program is opening aRead More
Bennett Scouts active during November
BENNETT — Bennett Cub Scout Pack 30 and Bennett Boy Scout Troop 30 will collectRead More