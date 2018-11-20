DIA expects busy Thanksgiving week
Travel tips provided to help passengers navigate and enjoy the airport
DENVER – Nov. 19, 2018 – Denver International Airport (DEN) is anticipating a busy Thanksgiving week with more than 1.2 million travelers expected to pass through the airport, which is about 10% more than last year. Sunday, Nov. 25 is expected to be the busiest day of the week with about 205,000 passengers, and Saturday, Nov. 24 should break DEN’s record for Saturday traffic with more than 199,000 passengers.
The airport is working to make the busy travel season as smooth as possible for travelers, from parking to the gate. In fact, DEN recently launched a free bag drop service in the Pikes Pike and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots. Before passengers even park, they can check their bags and receive their boarding pass. Once the bags are checked, passengers can park, take the shuttle to the terminal and go straight to security. This service is available for domestic flights on American, Delta, Southwest and United.
And, to add a little fun to your visit to DEN, on Friday, Nov. 23, our popular free ice skating rink will return to the DEN plaza. The ice rink will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, through Jan. 6, and will include free ice skate rentals.
Other DEN services to watch for this holiday season include:
Additionally, DEN is offering a variety of travel tips for passengers traveling during the holiday season:
Before You Leave for the Airport
· Before you leave the house, check with your airline to confirm that your flight is on time and check-in online if possible.
· Check parking availability at www.flydenver.com.
Parking
· For real-time parking information while you’re on the road, watch for electronic signs along inbound Peña Boulevard or call 303-DIA-PARK, option 1.
· For a guaranteed close space, reserved parking is available in either garage for an additional fee of $4 per day, by visiting www.DIAReservedParking.com.
· Short-term parking is available in the East and West garages for $5/hour. This area is intended for passenger pick-up and drop-off.
· We offer free vehicle services for our customers including jump starts, tire inflation, and car key retrieval if they’ve been locked in your vehicle, and we’ll even provide assistance if you need help finding your lost vehicle. For any of these services, call (303) 342-4645, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Terminal Navigation
Security Screening
Checking-in
· WEST SIDE:
· EAST SIDE:
· If you didn’t check in online before leaving home, save time with self-service check-in kiosks near airline counters.
· Even if you checked in online or at a kiosk, passengers checking bags still need to go to a ticket counter to hand off luggage to the airline.
· Many airlines now offer smartphone apps for mobile check-in and flight information.
· Arriving via the RTD A Line? Check your bag and print boarding passes right at the DEN station train platform!
Picking up
· Check with your friend or family member’s airline, or visit www.flydenver.com, to confirm that the flight is on time before leaving for the airport.
· Curbside parking at Jeppesen Terminal is prohibited. Avoid the congestion on the passenger arrival level by parking in the East and West Terminal Garages. With nearly 15,000 combined parking spaces, the garages provide convenient access to the terminal and are generally open during the holiday travel season.
· The Final Approach cell phone waiting lot is located at 7684 N. Wenatchee St, approximately three miles west of the Jeppesen Terminal along Peña Boulevard. It can be easily accessed via eastbound Peña Boulevard to 75th avenue and northbound Gun Club Road; westbound Peña Boulevard to Wenatchee Street; or from East 78th Avenue. Signs are posted along all access routes. This facility includes dining options and free Wi-Fi.
· Parking or stopping along any airport roadway is illegal and dangerous and violators are subject to ticketing.
Ground Transportation
Technology tools
· Get flight status information, road conditions, parking lot availability, security wait times, airport maps, ground transportation and more at www.flydenver.com.
· Follow us on Twitter and “like” us on Facebook for frequent airport updates.
· DEN offers super-fast and free Wi-Fi Internet access, phone charging stations and free global calling throughout the airport.
Simply ask for help
· 303-DIA-PARK (342-7275) – Select “option one” for information on parking availability in DEN lots
· 303-342-4059 – Information on DEN ground transportation
· TEXT 720-370-9002 – General airport questions
· 303-342-2000 – DEN Customer Services
· 1-800-AIR-2-DEN – DEN Customer Services for out-of-town travelers
· Chat live with a real person online at flydenver.com
· Tweet your questions to us @DENairport
