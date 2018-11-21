CPW celebrates Fresh Air Friday on Nov. 23

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is renewing its tradition of opening its parks to free entry on the day after Thanksgiving. CPW welcomes you to join us in celebrating Fresh Air Friday on Nov. 23, transforming a day traditionally spent more on material goods and leftovers into a day spent appreciating nature and having some fun outdoors.

With support from our partners at Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), CPW invites you to connect with family and friends by getting outside and celebrating Fresh Air Friday with free admission to any of our 41 state parks. If you can’t make it to one of our state parks, CPW still encourages Coloradans to get outside to their favorite local park, open space or trail system to enjoy quality time with loved ones and create outdoor memories that last a lifetime.

“There’s no denying how grateful we as Coloradans are for our outdoor way of life,” said CPW Director Bob Broscheid. “So instead of spending the day after Thanksgiving surrounded by crowds and hunting for deals, we hope people will choose to get their friends and families outside to be surrounded by nature instead.”

Starting a Fresh Air Friday tradition in Colorado is easier than ever. Aspiring adventurers can download the free COTREX trails app to choose where they’d like to hike, bike or ride. If you’d like to avoid leftovers, find a fresh catch with help from the CPW Fishing App. Families with young children can even check off activities from Generation Wild’s 100 Things to Do Before You’re 12 list right in their own backyard. Or if you simply need to move around after a large meal on Thursday, visit a local trail, park or open space near you for a family dog walk or to view some wildlife.

Use our park finder to decide which state park you’ll visit on Fresh Air Friday. No matter where you go, get out and turn Black Friday into a blue skies Friday, a green trees Friday, a white snow Friday… a Fresh Air Friday! For a list of specific park activities, visit cpw.state.co.us.