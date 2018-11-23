Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust
Issued for portions of northeastern Colorado
Issued at 2:30 PM MST, Friday November 23rd, 2018
Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
Affected Area: Portions of northeastern Colorado including portions of northeastern Weld County, eastern Adams and Arapahoe Counties, and the entirety of Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, and Yuma Counties. Communities affected include but are not limited to Julesburg, Holyoke, Sterling, Akron, Wray, and Deer Trail.
Advisory in Effect: 2:30 PM MST, Friday, November 23, 2018 to 8:00 PM MST, Friday, November 23, 2018.
Public Health Recommendations: If significant blowing dust is present and reducing visibility to less than 10 miles across a wide area, People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children in the affected area should reduce prolonged or heavy indoor and outdoor exertion.
Outlook: Strong and gusty winds will produce areas of blowing dust on Friday. Areas of blowing dust will persist throughout the region during the afternoon and evening hours. The threat for blowing dust will gradually diminish across the entire region during the late evening hours.
www.i-70scout.com
Related News
Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust
Issued for portions of northeastern Colorado Issued at 2:30 PM MST, Friday November 23rd, 2018Read More
CPW celebrates Fresh Air Friday on Nov. 23
DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is renewing its tradition of opening its parks toRead More