Strasburg to travel to La Jara for 1A football semis

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Strasburg Indians defeated Burlington 42-0 in the 1A football quarterfinals Nov. 10, setting up a semifinal rematch of last year’s championship game at Centauri in La Jara at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The red-and-black have outscored its two postseason opponents by a combined 83-0.

In last year’s championship game on the Falcons’ home field, Strasburg utilized an overtime field goal to escape with a 10-7 victory and take its second of back-to-back state titles.

This year, Strasburg enters the game 11-1 with its lone loss being to top-seeded Limon 36-6. The Falcons come into the weekend 9-2 overall with playoff victories 41-0 at home over Crowley County Nov. 3 and 10-7 at No. 2-seeded Peyton in this past weekend’s quarterfinals.

Saturday’s winner will advance to the championship game Nov. 24 against either Limon or Colorado Springs Christian. It appears that if Strasburg wins, it would host either team in the state finals.

For quarterfinal coverage, see the Nov. 16 Eastern Colorado News.

The updated 1A playoff bracket is below: