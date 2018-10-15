State softball pairings released; Strasburg stays No. 1 in 3A bracket

| October 15, 2018

After its 3-0 victory over Sterling in the 3A Region 1 championship game Oct. 13, the Strasburg Lady Indians remain the No. 1 seed in the 3A softball postseason and will play a first-round state tournament game at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 19, at Complex A of the Aurora Sports Complex, Colfax Avenue and Dunkirk Street.

The red-and-black will take on No. 16 La Junta with the winner advancing to Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals against either eighth-seeded Brush or No. 9 The Academy.

The semifinals and championship game are slated for Saturday, Oct. 20.

For postseason updates, visit www.i-70scout.com.

The 3A state bracket is attached/linked below.

2018 3A State Softball Bracket

