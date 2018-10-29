Sec’y of State: After today, don’t mail in your ballots

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2018 — After today, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams is urging voters after today to drop off their ballots at a voting center or 24-hour drop box.

That’s because postmarks don’t count — ballots must be in the hands of an election official by 7 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 6.

“I have worked very hard to provide funding for our county clerks to set up 24-hour drop boxes so voters can drop off their ballots any time of the day or night,” Secretary Williams said. “In Colorado, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote.”

Voters who use a voting center operated by their county clerk or a 24-hour drop box do not need to use stamps.

The Voter Service and Polling Centers in each county will be open through Election Day, except for Sunday, Nov. 4. All voters who vote in person must provide identification. To find a voting center or drop box near you, use this voting information tool.

Today is also the last day for voters to request a ballot and have it mailed to them. Starting Tuesday, those voters must go to a voter center and vote in person.