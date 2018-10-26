S. E-470 ramps to close at I-70 for bridge work

AURORA — Southbound E-470 off-ramps to eastbound and westbound I-70 will close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27, for routine bridge maintenance.

The work will require the same closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

Drivers who need I-70 access will be detoured to the Sixth Avenue Parkway exit on southbound E-470, where they will be rerouted onto I-70. No tolls will be charged on the Sixth Avenue Parkway ramps while the detour is in place.

For more information, visit www.e-470.com.