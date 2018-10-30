National Weatherization Day

Governor Hickenlooper has proclaimed Oct. 30 to be Weatherization Day in Colorado. Arapahoe County’s Weatherization Division has been providing energy conservation services for more than 30 years and has weatherized nearly 8,500 homes in the last ten years.

The weatherization program provides services to low-income households in Arapahoe and Adams counties with household incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline ($50,200 annual gross per for a family of four). Weatherization services are available to income-eligible owners and renters who reside in single-family homes, mobile homes and multifamily units.

Eligible homes go through an energy audit to identify issues that create inefficiencies. A common culprit is a lack of proper insulation or appliances and furnaces that do not operate efficiently. An audit also can identify potential health and safety issues, such as problems with combustion appliances. Once an audit is conducted, weatherization technicians – provide services needed to fix issues and make a home safer, healthier and more energy efficient. The weatherization process not only makes a home more comfortable year-round, it also provides cost savings for a family – ten to 30 percent in monthly utility bills.

For more information or to apply for weatherization services, please contact the Arapahoe County Weatherization Division at 303-636-1982 or visit www.arapahoegov.com/weatherization. Funding for weatherization services is provided by the Colorado Energy Office and the U.S. Department of Energy, Denver Regional Office.