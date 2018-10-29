Come see how your voted ballots are processed

| October 29, 2018

You voted. Now what happens to your ballot? 

Join Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Matt Crane and members of the Elections Division for a tour of our mail ballot processing facility! You will see our secure voting system in action, and observe election workers as they receive, sort, open and scan ballots for the 2018 General Election. 

Bring your neighbors, civic group, scouts and friends! Kids are welcome to attend with a supervising adult.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: Arapahoe County Elections Facility, 5251 S. Federal Blvd., Littleton, CO 80123

Please register to attend at www.arapahoevotes.com/ToursCall 303-734-5465 with any questions.

Can’t attend? See a lifecycle of your mail ballot.

Front Page, Local News, Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

National Weatherization Day

Governor Hickenlooper has proclaimed Oct. 30 to be Weatherization Day in Colorado. Arapahoe County’s WeatherizationRead More

Adams County Elections Plans Open House

Brighton — The public can join Adams County Clerk and Recorder Stan Martin and membersRead More

  • 2A VB postseason: Byers traveling north for regionals on Friday

  • 3A VB playoffs: Bennett hosting regional site Saturday

  • Come see how your voted ballots are processed

  • Sec’y of State: After today, don’t mail in your ballots

  • 1A gridiron playoffs start this weekend; Strasburg seeded third

  • S. E-470 ramps to close at I-70 for bridge work

  • October at the DAM — Rembrandt On View, Print Studio Opens, Fall Break Fun, Artist Lectures and Untitled: Thomas “Detour” Evans

  • CBI Celebrates National Forensic Science Week September 16-22

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: