Come see how your voted ballots are processed

You voted. Now what happens to your ballot?

Join Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Matt Crane and members of the Elections Division for a tour of our mail ballot processing facility! You will see our secure voting system in action, and observe election workers as they receive, sort, open and scan ballots for the 2018 General Election.

Bring your neighbors, civic group, scouts and friends! Kids are welcome to attend with a supervising adult.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: Arapahoe County Elections Facility, 5251 S. Federal Blvd., Littleton, CO 80123

Please register to attend at www.arapahoevotes.com/Tours. Call 303-734-5465 with any questions.

Can’t attend? See a lifecycle of your mail ballot.