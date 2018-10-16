Bennett to host first-round triangular in league VB tourney Thursday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

BENNETT — The Bennett Lady Tigers enter this week’s Frontier League Volleyball Tournament as the No. 3 seed and will host sixth-seeded KIPP Denver Collegiate and No. 10 Sheridan in a round-robin triangular Thursday (Oct. 18). The host squad will play Sheridan at 4 p.m. with its match against KIPP slated for approximately 6:30 p.m. The matchup between KIPP and Sheridan should take place about 5:15 p.m.

The winner of Thursday’s round-robin will advance to the conference final four, likely to be contested at Middle Park in Granby on Saturday (Oct. 20). The semifinal matches are set for 11 a.m. and approximately 12:30 p.m. with the third-place match to take place about 2 p.m. and the championship tilt set for around 3:30 p.m.

Other first-round Frontier League triangulars on Thursday are: Middle Park hosting Pinnacle and Bruce Randolph; DSST: Stapleton hosting Platte Canyon and Arrupe Jesuit; and The Academy hosting Lake County and Jefferson.

For postseason updates, visit www.i-70scout.com. Tournament coverage will be in upcoming issues of The I-70 Scout and Eastern Colorado News.