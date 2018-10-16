Bennett to host first-round triangular in league VB tourney Thursday

| October 16, 2018

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

BENNETT — The Bennett Lady Tigers enter this week’s Frontier League Volleyball Tournament as the No. 3 seed and will host sixth-seeded KIPP Denver Collegiate and No. 10 Sheridan in a round-robin triangular Thursday (Oct. 18). The host squad will play Sheridan at 4 p.m. with its match against KIPP slated for approximately 6:30 p.m. The matchup between KIPP and Sheridan should take place about 5:15 p.m.

The winner of Thursday’s round-robin will advance to the conference final four, likely to be contested at Middle Park in Granby on Saturday (Oct. 20). The semifinal matches are set for 11 a.m. and approximately 12:30 p.m. with the third-place match to take place about 2 p.m. and the championship tilt set for around 3:30 p.m.

Other first-round Frontier League triangulars on Thursday are: Middle Park hosting Pinnacle and Bruce Randolph; DSST: Stapleton hosting Platte Canyon and Arrupe Jesuit; and The Academy hosting Lake County and Jefferson.

For postseason updates, visit www.i-70scout.com. Tournament coverage will be in upcoming issues of The I-70 Scout and Eastern Colorado News.

Front Page, Local News, Sports Hub, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Bennett to host first-round triangular in league VB tourney Thursday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor BENNETT — The Bennett Lady Tigers enter this week’s FrontierRead More

State softball pairings released; Strasburg stays No. 1 in 3A bracket

After its 3-0 victory over Sterling in the 3A Region 1 championship game Oct. 13,Read More

  • October at the DAM — Rembrandt On View, Print Studio Opens, Fall Break Fun, Artist Lectures and Untitled: Thomas “Detour” Evans

  • CBI Celebrates National Forensic Science Week September 16-22

  • ACSO to Participate in Playground Build for Low Income Residents

  • Colorado Water Congress to host public webinars

  • A BEAUTIFUL DAY ON THE PLAINS FOR DAY 1 OF PEDAL THE PLAINS 

  • CPW prairie dog conservation efforts preserve endangered black-footed ferrets

  • Arapahoe County Telephone Town Hall Meeting

  • Colorado driver license offices experiencing technical issues

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: