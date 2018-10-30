Adams County Elections Plans Open House

Brighton — The public can join Adams County Clerk and Recorder Stan Martin and members of the Elections Team for a tour of our mail-ballot processing facility on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.

“For anyone who’s ever been curious about the Election and mail-ballot processes, this is an excellent opportunity to get a firsthand look at our team in action,” Martin says. “Team members will be available to show each step a ballot goes through after citizens mail it back, drop it off at a 24-Hour Drop Box, or vote at a Voter Service and Polling Center and to answer questions.”

This event is open to the public. Those interested can RSVP here. For those who are unable to attend, check out our video, “The Life of an Adams County Ballot.”

In addition to the video, we also have a page dedicated to describing the mail-ballot process and our Security Overview that details how we keep Adams County Elections safe and secure.

For more information regarding the 2018 General Election, visit AdamsVotes.com.