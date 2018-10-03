3A VB playoffs: Bennett hosting regional site Saturday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

An overnight change in the primary postseason calculation Oct. 28-29, resulted in the Bennett Lady Tigers jumping a spot in the seedings and hosting the 3A Region 12 Volleyball Tournament beginning at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

According to the final Colorado High School Activities Association’s Ratings Percentage Index, the orange-and-black leap-frogged Bishop Machebeuf for the final of 12 regional sites and will host the lady Buffaloes and Colorado Springs-based St. Mary’s with the winner advancing to the Colorado State Volleyball Championships Nov. 8-10 at the Denver Coliseum.

Bennett and Machebeuf, seeded 12th and 13th, respectively, both enter regional weekend with 17-6 records while St. Mary’s, from the Tri-Peaks League, ended the regular season 14-9. Bennett plays St. Mary’s first, with matches between Machebeuf and St. Mary’s and Machebeuf and Bennett to follow.

All of the 3A regional pairings follow. The highest-seeded team hosts. Schedules for all regional sites still have yet to be determined.

3A Region 1: No. 1 Lutheran; No. 24 Montezuma-Cortez; and No. 36 Lake County. 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

3A Region 2: No. 2 Alamosa; No. 23 DSST: Green Valley Ranch; and No. 35 Buena Vista. 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

3A Region 3: No. 3 University; No. 22 La Junta; and No. 34 KIPP Denver Collegiate. 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

3A Region 4: No. 4 Platte Valley; No. 21 Coal Ridge; and No. 33 DSST: Stapleton. 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

3A Region 5: No. 5 Manitou Springs; No. 20 Sterling; and No. 32 SkyView Academy. 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

3A Region 6: No. 6 Valley; No. 19 Aspen; and No. 31 Salida. 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

3A Region 7: No. 7 Colorado Springs Christian; No. 18 Centauri; and No. 30 Delta. 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

3A Region 8: No. 8 Faith Christian; No. 17 Lamar; and No. 29 Liberty Common. 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

3A Region 9: No. 9 Cedaredge; No. 16 Resurrection Christian; and No. 28 DSST: College View. 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

3A Region 10: No. 10 Eaton; No. 15 Eagle Ridge Academy; and No. 27 Colorado Academy. 4:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

3A Region 11: No. 11 Middle Park; No. 14 Englewood; and No. 26 Prospect Ridge Academy. 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

3A Region 12: No. 12 Bennett; No. 13 Machebeuf; and No. 25 St. Mary’s. 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.