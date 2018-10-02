2A VB postseason: Byers traveling north for regionals on Friday

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Byers Lady Bulldogs ended the regular season firmly ensconced in the 2A volleyball playoff picture but narrowly missed out on a top 12 seed and a regional host site.

The green-and-white enters this weekend’s regional level of competition as the No. 14 seed and will travel to 11th-seeded Highland in Ault on Friday, Nov. 2. The other team in that round-robin is No. 26 Fowler. The host Huskies enter the postseason 17-6 while Byers is 15-8 and Fowler 10-13. The Bulldogs beat Fowler in four games during their Nov. 27 tournament.

The first match between Highland and Fowler will start at 4 p.m. with the other two matches — Byers vs. Fowler and Highland against

Byers — following. The Byers-Fowler tilt will likely start between 5:30-6 p.m.

Winners of all 12 regional tournaments will advance to the Colorado State Volleyball Championships Nov. 8-10 at the Denver Coliseum.

All regional pairings follow below with the top-seeded teams hosting. As of 9 a.m., Oct. 30, dates and times for all weekend action had not yet been released.

2A Region 1: No. 1 Yuma; No. 24 Peyton; and No. 36 Crowley County. 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

2A Region 2: No. 2 Denver Christian; No. 23 Paonia; and No. 35 Calhan. 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

2A Region 3: No. 3 Meeker; No. 22 Holyoke; and No. 34 Sargent. 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

2A Region 4: No. 4 Wiggins; No. 21 Heritage Christian; and No. 33 Rangely. 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

2A Region 5: No. 5 Swink; No. 20 Sanford: and No. 32 Wray. 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

2A Region 6: No. 6 Del Norte; No. 19 Dolores; and No. 31 Rocky Ford. 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

2A Region 7: No. 7 Rye; No. 18 Akron; and No. 30 Dayspring Christian. 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

2A Region 8: No. 8 Vail Mountain; No. 17 Dawson; and No. 29 Sedgwick County. 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

2A Region 9: No. 9 Simla; No. 16 Limon; and No. 28 John Mall. 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3.

2A Region 10: No. 10 Hoehne; No. 15 Lyons; and No. 27 Plateau Valley. 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

2A Region 11: No. 11 Highland; No. 14 Byers; and No. 26 Fowler. 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.

2A Region 12: No. 12 Union Colony; No. 13 Holly; and No. 25 Colorado Springs School. 3:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 2.