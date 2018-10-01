1A gridiron playoffs start this weekend; Strasburg seeded third

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

The Strasburg Indians will start their postseason trek towards a third consecutive 1A state football title at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3, against visiting Buena Vista.

The red-and-black enters the playoffs 8-1 overall, 5-0 and champions from the Northern Conference, and is the No. 3 seed while the Demons ended the regular season 4-5 overall, 2-2 and in third place in the Tri-Peaks League. The winner will play either Burlington or Paonia the following weekend in the quarterfinals.

All first-round playoff games will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday, except for the battle between No. 4 Colorado Springs Christian and 13th-seeded Monte Vista, which will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Mountain Lion Stadium on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

The top two seeds are held by undefeated Limon and Peyton, respectively. Limon dominated Strasburg earlier in the season, giving the Indians their lone setback.

The 1A playoff bracket is below: