October at the DAM — Rembrandt On View, Print Studio Opens, Fall Break Fun, Artist Lectures and Untitled: Thomas “Detour” Evans

The DAM is the sole venue for Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker, on view through Jan. 6, 2019. Coinciding with the 350th anniversary of the Dutch artist’s death (1606–1669), the exhibition offers fresh insight into the life and career of the masterful printmaker.

About 100 prints from Rembrandt van Rijn’s career spanning from 1625 to 1665 are showcased, including biblical, portrait, allegory, still life, landscape and genre artworks that demonstrate the mastery that cemented Rembrandt as one of the greatest artists in history. The exhibition shows how Rembrandt used his view of the world around him to fuel his artistic journey, and gives a deeper understanding of his working habits as an artist and—more specifically—as a printmaker.

Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker takes a close look at Rembrandt’s innovative approach to printmaking that combined the three principle methods of intaglio: etching, drypoint and engraving. While the exhibition focuses on Rembrandt’s exploration of printmaking, 17 drawings and several paintings also are on view to provide additional context about his creative process in all media.

Daily guided tours are offered at 2 p.m. An exhibition catalog is available in The Shop at the Denver Art Museum and online. Both the exhibition and tour are included in general admission, free for members and youth 18 and younger. #RembrandtatDAM

Print Studio

Opening Oct. 1

Channel Rembrandt’s eye for detail to design your own printing plate, or experiment with color and layering. On weekends, watch artist demonstrations from noon–3 p.m.Included in general admission; free for members and youth 18 and younger.

Weekend Artist Demonstrations in October

Oct. 6–7: Angel Estrada, Landscape in Drypoint & Monotype

Oct. 13–14 & 20–21: Melanie Yazzie, Monotype Printmaking

Oct. 27–28: Mami Yamamoto, Monotype Printmaking with Layers

Conversation with a Curator: Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker

Oct. 5, 4–5:30 p.m.

Join curator Timothy J. Standring for an introductory presentation on Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker, which showcases about 100 prints from Rembrandt van Rijn’s career spanning from 1625 to 1665, followed by a self-guided tour. Meet in Sharp Auditorium on the lower level of the Hamilton Building. Presentation and exhibition included in general admission, free for members and youth 18 and younger.

Drop-In Drawing

Oct. 9, 1–3 p.m.

Join our fun and informal creative art sessions as we visit Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker for inspiration. Bring a drawing or sketching project of your own or get started on something new. All ranges of drawing experience are welcome! Materials provided or bring your own supplies (only graphite pencils, kneaded erasers and sketchpads 14×17 inches or smaller permitted in the galleries). Included in general admission, free for members and youth 18 and younger.

Rembrandt: An Artist & His World

Oct. 13 & 20, Nov. 10 & Dec. 15, 2:30–4 p.m.

This four-session course will explore the life and career of Rembrandt within the context of the 17th-century Dutch Golden Age. Explore Rembrandt’s experimental artistic approaches and range of subjects he depicted, his place among his artistic contemporaries and how the exhibition was developed. $75 members/$85 nonmembers for full four-session course. Single-session tickets available Oct. 1. The course will be held in Sharp Auditorium; the exhibition is included with general admission ticket, which is sold separately.

OPENING SOON

Claes Oldenburg with Coosje van Bruggen: Drawings

Opening Oct. 7

A survey of 40 collaborative works by two noted contemporary artists, Claes Oldenburg with Coosje van Bruggen: Drawingspresents drawings and one sculpture spanning the artists’ careers from 1961 through 2001. It offers an intriguing and insightful look at works on paper by two extraordinarily innovative modern artists well known for their monumental and imaginative sculptures, which are located in major cities throughout the world.

The chronological survey highlights the ingenious ways in which Oldenburg and van Bruggen appropriated and re-invented form. Beginning with studies of Oldenburg’s first and well-known monumental soft sculptures of the 1960s, Claes Oldenburg with Coosje van Bruggen: Drawings reveals a collaborative evolution of work that culminates with drafts of their large-scale hard sculptures of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The exhibition also includes an exclusive presentation of eight drawings of their monumental and beloved Big Sweepsculpture, located outside the Hamilton Building. Included in general admission, free for members and kids age 18 and younger.

ALSO ON VIEW

Ganesha: The Playful Protector

Through Jan. 13, 2019

Ganesha: The Playful Protector was developed in collaboration with the National Museum of Cambodia in Phnom Penh, which loaned a statue of Ganesha created in the 600s to 700s that is the centerpiece of the exhibition. The 29-inch tall cross-legged figure, featuring human arms and an elephant head, is known as one of the earliest Ganesha icons in mainland Southeast Asia. This significant pre-Angkor artwork is on view along with sculptures, paintings and textiles from the DAM’s own collection of ancient to modern representations of the Hindu deity.

Ganesha, who has been widely worshiped since the 400s, originated in India as a Hindu god who removes obstacles and is known for granting wealth and success. Ganesha has crossed both geographic and religious boundaries, inspiring numerous representations throughout the Asian subcontinent over time—all of which is surveyed in the exhibition to showcase the iconographic changes of this popular god. Included in general admission; free for members and youth 18 and younger.

Eyes On: Julie Buffalohead and Eyes On: Shimabuku

Through Feb. 3, 201

Eyes On: Julie Buffalohead showcases new work by the Minnesota-based artist, a citizen of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma. Buffalohead uses metaphors, iconography and storytelling narratives in her artwork to describe emotional and subversive American Indian cultural experiences, and often analyzes the commercialization of American Indian cultures. Buffalohead frequently includes animals as subjects, and her eclectic palette and whimsical subjects evoke a childlike innocence.

While she works in a variety of mediums, including painting, printmaking, drawing, illustration, bookmaking and sculpture, this exhibition features a new series of works on canvas that explore her own life experiences, as well as ancestral knowledge.

In Eyes On: Shimabuku, a video by the Japan-based artist titled Do snow monkeys remember snow mountains? illustrates the adaptation of a group of Japanese snow monkeys living in a Texas desert sanctuary since they were brought to the U.S. in 1972. This film analyzes the displacement of the monkeys from their natural habitat in the snow-capped mountains of Japan and symbolically explores human migration and reconnection with environment through genetic memory and ancestral history.

Sharing a thematic relationship to Stampede: Animals in Art, both Buffalohead and Shimabuku use the depiction of animals as a vehicle to explore both familiar and unfamiliar narratives related to their personal heritage and the world around them. Included in general admission; free for members and youth 18 and younger.

Stampede: Animals in Art

Through May 19, 2019

Stampede: Animals in Art brings together more than 300 objects from the DAM’s collection to explore the presence of animals in art throughout centuries and across cultures, showing how animals have captivated artists throughout history. Stampede creates an opportunity for visitors to discover and consider the role animals play through themes such as personal connections with animals, how animal materials have been used in art, how animals are used to tell stories or represent political ideas and how artists use animals in imaginative ways.

Visitors can draw in the gallery, spend time examining smaller objects in a “cabinet of curiosities” and learn about the creative process behind the Never Alone video game created by Native North Alaskan storytellers. A daily 45-minute guided tour is available at 1 p.m. Both the exhibition and tour are included in general admission, free for members and youth 18 and younger.

FAMILY FUN

Free First Saturday

Oct. 6, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Enjoy the DAM’s art collections and family-friendly activities without spending a dime. See Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker, Stampede: Animals in Art, Ganesha: The Playful Protector and more. There’s bilingual fun with the storytelling program Cuentos del Arte and a Spanish-language tour of Stampede at 1 p.m. Stop by the new Print Studio for an artist demonstration from noon–3 p.m. Don’t miss our special event that day to celebrate tickets going on sale for the upcomingDior: From Paris to the World.

Free general admission tickets available on-site starting at 10 a.m. Free First Saturday is made possible by Your 6 Hometown Toyota Stores and the citizens who support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). #ThanksSCFD #GraciasSCFD

Create Playdate

Oct. 10, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Drop in with your little ones, ages 3 to 5, and meet up with other tots and their grownups for storytime, artmaking and more! Included with general admission, which is free for kids 18 and younger. Meet near A Walk In The Woods on level 3 for program location.

Foxy and Shmoxy: Art Detectives

Oct. 14, 10:30 & 11:30 a.m.

Help Foxy and Shmoxy, the DAM’s art detectives! Find the mailbox in the first level lobby to get a letter from the foxes directing you to the mystery in the galleries. There are two chances to see the foxes in action: 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Free with general admission, youth 18 and younger free. No reservations required.

Fall Break

Oct. 19–23, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

School’s out, we’re in! Come make art at the Create-n-Takes (available Oct. 19-23 including weekdays), explore the new Print Studio and the galleries, too. Fall Break activities are included in general admission, which is free for youth 18 and younger.

Create-n-Takes

Saturdays & Sundays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Home on the Range: Experiment with abstraction and build your own layered landscape that makes you feel right at home.

Hold Your Horses: How do sculptures move and stand still at the same time? Explore this idea by looking at bronze horse sculptures and making your own horse.

A Walk in the Woods

Open daily on level 3

Visit our newest family space, A Walk in the Woods. Step into the forest and experience animal-inspired activities created to celebrate the exhibition Stampede: Animals in Art. Included with general admission (free for kids and members).

ADULT PROGRAMS AND LECTURES

A World Within: Liu Xia’s Photography and House Arrest

Oct. 3, noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.)

Liu Xia—poet, artist and widow of the Chinese intellectual and dissident Liu Xiaobo—was put under house arrest without charge when her husband was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010. Nearly eight years later, she finally left her captivity—and China. Liu Xia has created a book of her photographs titled Accompanying Liu Xiaobo, which journalist and speaker Anne Henochowicz is working to publish in the U.S. Sponsored by the Asian Art Association, a DAM support group.

Logan Lectures Fall 2018: Into the Fold

All lectures 6–7 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 3: Erika Harrsch

Erika Harrsch’s website describes her multisensory, interactive experiences as “a comprehensive reflection about the body and identity, sexuality, desire, the space that defines us and the one we wish for, the limits and vertiginous freedom that lead to a continuous corporeal and ideological migration.” The Mexico City-born artist has resided in New York City for more than a decade. The past eight years have seen her collaborate with well-known musicians and composers.

Reception will follow at the ART, a hotel, 1201 Broadway.

Oct. 24: Shimabuku

Shimabuku will speak about his process and the discoveries encountered while asking, “Do snow monkeys remember the snow?” The resulting video is currently on view in Eyes On: Shimabuku. Reception will follow on level 1 of the Hamilton Building. Eyes On exhibitions on level 4 will be open for viewing 7–8:30 pm.

The Logan Lecture series is sponsored by Vicki and Kent Logan in affiliation with Contemporary Alliance, a DAM support group. The Shimabuku lecture is co-sponsored by the Asian Art Department’s Curator’s Circle.

Anderman Photography Lecture: Sami Alkarim

Oct. 4, 7–8:30 p.m.

Denver-based artist Sami Alkarim works with photography as well as painting, sculpture and video. Growing up in Lebanon and Iraq, and now living in Denver, his work explores the complex and changing nature of identity and engages memory and sense of place in this exploration. $5 for students, DAM members and CPAC members, $12 for general admission.

Sponsored by the DAM Photography Department. Series funding is generously provided by Evan and Elizabeth Anderman.

Meditation in the Museum

Oct. 12, 4–5 p.m.

Unwind from your week with a mindfulness meditation session led by our partners from the Kadampa Meditation Center. From first-timers to regular practitioners, all are welcome to join in on this hour of relaxation, reflection and quiet calm in the exhibition Ganesha: The Playful Protector. Chairs, yoga mats and meditation cushions provided. No registration necessary, but space is limited. Included in general admission, free for members and youth 18 and younger.

Arte del Mar: The Caribbean

Oct. 18, 6:30–8 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Emphasizing the connections in both material and stylistic exchange, speaker Dr. James Doyle will present a stunning new narrative of Caribbean creativity over the millennia before European contact. Tickets will be available at the door. Sponsored by Alianza de las Artes Americanas, a DAM support group.

Honoring the Medicine: The Peyote Motif in the Art of the Native American Church

Oct. 23, 7–8 p.m.

Dr. Daniel C. Swan, curator of ethnology and professor of anthropology in Oklahoma, will examine the history and diversity of artistic forms that developed in conjunction with the growth and diffusion of the Native American Church (Peyote Religion). From 19th-century museum collections to cutting-edge works in the 21st century, Peyote arts are a vibrant and enduring genre of Native American art. Sponsored by Friends of Native Arts: The Douglas Society, a DAM support group.

Untitled: Thomas “Detour” Evans

Oct. 26, 6–10 p.m.

Thomas “Detour” Evans will close out the 2018 Untitled Final Friday season with a night mixing music and painting. Known for his colorful murals and paintings that double as musical instruments, Detour comes to the DAM fresh off painting portraits of David Letterman and JAY-Z for Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Untitled Final Fridays is the museum’s monthly late-night program, offered Jan–Oct., featuring workshops, performances and tours with a twist. Included in general admission, free for members and youth 18 and younger. College students with ID receive 2-for-1 admission to Untitled Final Fridays. Untitled Final Fridays are presented by Your 6 Hometown Toyota Stores.

