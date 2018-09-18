Colorado Water Congress to host public webinars

Webinar: Colorado Water Stewardship Project

The purpose of the Colorado Water Stewardship Project is to ensure that the Colorado Water Congress members and water stakeholders from around the state are prepared for any ballot initiatives that might be of interest to the Colorado water community. The Project guides CWC’s ballot initiative work consisting of legal challenges, public polling, and messaging.

Join us on Wednesday, September 19 at noon for a Colorado Water Stewardship Project Webinar in anticipation of the November 2018 ballot. Our panelists will review Amendment 71 and the Stream Access Litigation case, and discuss Proposition 112 (Initiative 97), Setback Requirement for Oil and Gas Development, and Amendment 74 (Initiative 108), Just Compensation for Reduction in Fair Market Value by Government Law or Regulation.

Webinar Panelists:

Floyd Ciruli, Ciruli & Associates

Steve Leonhardt, Burns, Figa & Will

Shawn Martini, Farm Bureau

Torie Jarvis, QQ Committee NWCCOG

You can join the webinar from your PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android:https://zoom.us/j/743573372

Or dial in: +1 669-900-6833 or +1 929-436-2866; meeting ID: 743-573-372

Webinar: Understanding the Gallagher Amendment

WHEN : Tuesday, September 18, 12pm-1:30pm

WHAT : Learn more about the Gallagher Amendment to the Colorado Constitution and the impact it has on services such as fire protection and K-12 education. While the Gallagher Amendment was intended to address specific challenges at a specific time when it was proposed and passed in 1982, changes in real estate market conditions over time and the voters’ adoption of subsequent constitutional amendments which retroactively affect the Gallagher Amendment have created unforeseen and unintended consequences that are causing significant challenges for Colorado today.

SPEAKERS :

JoAnn Groff, Colorado’s Property Tax Administrator

Larson Silbaugh, Colorado Legislative Council Staff

Register Here: Understanding the Gallagher Amendment

Webinar: Optimal Corrosion Control Treatment

The Water Quality Control Division – Department of Public Health and Environment is hosting two stakeholder processes related to the optimal corrosion control drinking water treatment required for Denver Water: 1) the drinking water provider stakeholder process, and 2) the wastewater and watershed stakeholder process.

The drinking water provider stakeholder process will review work by the technical workgroup that is developing objectives and protocols, data, modeling and analysis pertaining to additional corrosion control studies underway by Denver Water. Denver Water may use the study data to support a request to the department to modify its optimum corrosion control treatment in accordance with the Colorado Primary Drinking Water Regulations.

The wastewater and watershed stakeholder process will focus on wastewater and watershed issues and most likely include several subgroups focusing on developing and implementing plans to identify, monitor, and/or mitigate potential impacts of orthophosphate.

Sign-Up to Receive Notifications About these Processes

Scheduled Meetings:

Wastewater and Watershed Stakeholder Process

October 2, 2018 (1-3pm)

CDPHE Lab – Rosalind Franklin Room

8100 Lowry Blvd.

Denver, CO 80230

Drinking Water Provider Stakeholder Process

October 10, 2018 (1-3pm)

CDPHE Lab – Rosalind Franklin Room

8100 Lowry Blvd.

Denver, CO 80230

If you have any questions, please direct them to *protected email* .

