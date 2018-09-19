ACSO to Participate in Playground Build for Low Income Residents

| September 19, 2018

Adams County, CO – On Thursday, September 20, 2018 Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh and members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a playground build. Unison Housing Partners (formerly Adams County Housing Authority) will be preparing and installing a playground at Creekside Apartments.

This is definitely more than just putting in the physical labor to make a playground,” said Sheriff Michael McIntosh. “This is a chance for our Agency to not only work hand in hand with our great partners and volunteers that make up our community, but also build a structure that allows families to get together and meet face to face. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of bringing families together.

Who: Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Unison Housing Partners

What: Playground Build

When: Building starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Ribbon Cutting will start at 2:30 p.m.

Where: 9189 Gale Blvd. Thornton, CO 80260

Why: To support Creekside Apartments and Connect with Adams County Residents

  

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE  @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

October at the DAM — Rembrandt On View, Print Studio Opens, Fall Break Fun, Artist Lectures and Untitled: Thomas “Detour” Evans

The DAM is the sole venue for Rembrandt: Painter as Printmaker, on view through Jan. 6,Read More

CBI Celebrates National Forensic Science Week September 16-22

CBI—Denver, CO— September 16-22 marks National Forensic Science Week and the Colorado Bureau of InvestigationRead More

  • ACSO to Participate in Playground Build for Low Income Residents

  • Colorado Water Congress to host public webinars

  • A BEAUTIFUL DAY ON THE PLAINS FOR DAY 1 OF PEDAL THE PLAINS 

  • CPW prairie dog conservation efforts preserve endangered black-footed ferrets

  • Arapahoe County Telephone Town Hall Meeting

  • Colorado driver license offices experiencing technical issues

  • Cargill Meat Solutions Recalls Ground Beef Products due to Possible E. coli Contamination

  • Credit Card Thieves On the Move — CAN YOU ID ME?

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: