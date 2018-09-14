A BEAUTIFUL DAY ON THE PLAINS FOR DAY 1 OF PEDAL THE PLAINS 

40 Miles from Kiowa To Bennett Showcasing the rolling hills of the eastern plains

Kiowa, CO — Pedal The Plains (PTP) the 3-day tour began September 14 in Kiowa at the Elbert County Fairgrounds and headed 40.6 miles to Bennett.

Riders will cycle a total of 200-miles through the Eastern Plains of Colorado where the countryside is woven together like a quilt stitched with golden, chocolate and emerald patches.

Riders will depart on day 2 to Limon, riding 82.5 miles. Day 2 also brings a century option (100 mile ride) as well as the Great Mustang Gravel 100 for those looking for a challenge. For day 3, riders make their way 76.2 miles from Limon ending the 3-day tour in Kiowa.

PTP is an initiative of The Denver Post and the State of Colorado. The Tour incorporates interactive on-route experiences by staging rest stops on farms, posting educational points of interest and serving community meals composed of locally sourced food.

In addition to farm fresh meals, entertainment will also include a beer garden and local flair from country bands to existing harvest festivals and county fairs. Host communities benefit economically through associated fundraising initiatives and the influx of riders and their families. Vehicles for economic gain include, but are not limited to, food and beverage sales, lodging, retail and entertainment.