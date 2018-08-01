Sexual Assault Fugitive from Justice — CAN YOU HELP?

Adams County, CO – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating Michael Baltazar (D.O.B. 05-11-92). Michael Baltazar was out on bond awaiting sentencing for the charges of Sexual Assault on a Child, Child Abuse with Serious Bodily Injury from Adams County. Michael Baltazar failed to appear for his sentencing hearing today. The Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Michael Baltazar had tampered with his ankle monitor (GPS) he was wearing as a condition of bond and a part of the supervised release program.

Michael Baltazar is described as a 26 year-old White male, 5’10” tall, weighing 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Michael Baltazar was last in the area of Highway 52 and County Road 53 in Keenesburg, CO.

Warrants for the arrest of Michael Baltazar for the Sexual assault on a Child Charges have been issued, with bond being set at 115,000.00 dollars. If you know Michael Baltazar’s whereabouts or see him or someone matching his description; please call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.

