Arapahoe County Telephone Town Hall Meeting
7 p.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018
All telephone town halls are 1 hour and begin promptly at 7 p.m.
The public can talk to the county commissioners and Sheriff Dave Walcher during this town hall focused on public safety.
Call 1-855-840-6970 toll free or visit http://bit.ly/ACTownHall to participate.
You also can pre-register for upcoming telephone town hall meetings.
« Colorado driver license offices experiencing technical issues (Previous News)
Related News
Arapahoe County Telephone Town Hall Meeting
7 p.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018 All telephone town halls are 1 hour and beginRead More
Colorado driver license offices experiencing technical issues
August 27, 2018 – Denver, Colo. – Colorado driver license offices are unable to issueRead More