Sexual Assault Fugitive from Justice — CAN YOU HELP?

Adams County, Colo. – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating Anthony Rucobo (D.O.B. 10-30-82). Anthony Rucobo was out on bond awaiting trial for the charges of Sexual Assault on a Child out of Adams County. He is also wanted for Possession of Schedule II, Vehicular Eluding by Thornton Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Anthony Rucobo had let his ankle monitor (GPS) die that he was wearing as a condition of bond and a part of the supervised release program.

Anthony Rucobo is described as a 35 year-old Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, weighing 215 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Rucobo’s last known location was in Denver.

Warrants for the arrest of Anthony Rucobo for the Sexual assault on a Child Charges have been issued. If you know Anthony Rucobo’s whereabouts or see him or someone matching his description; please call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.

