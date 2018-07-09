Mountain goats shot dead on Quandary Peak Trail — CAN YOU ID ME?

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking for the public’s help in collecting information related to two mountain goats that were shot and found dead on July 4, approximately 2.8 miles up the Quandary Peak Trail. The mountain goats were young males, between 1 and 2 years old, and found approximately 40 yards away from each other. CPW officers are looking for information from anyone hiking Quandary Peak on July 2 or 3 who might have seen something.

Members of the public who may have information should contact the Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline at 877-265-6648. The reporting party (RP) can receive a $1,000 reward if the information leads to a citation being issued or an arrest made. The request for the reward should be made when the RP calls the OGT hotline. The RP may remain anonymous if they so choose.

Penalties for this crime are covered under C.R.S. 33-6-10, Wildlife–illegal possession.

For each rocky mountain goat a fine of not less than one thousand dollars and not more than one hundred thousand dollars, or by imprisonment for not more than one year in the county jail, or both such fine and such imprisonment, and an assessment of twenty points. Upon conviction, the commission may suspend any or all license privileges of the person for a period of one year to life.

In addition to the criminal penalties listed above there shall be assessed a further penalty in the amount of ten thousand dollars for each mountain goat illegally taken.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout