Front Range Ozone Action Day Alert (until 4 p.m. 7/7/18)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Hot temperatures, sunny skies, and light winds will lead to increased ground-level ozone concentrations on Friday and Saturday.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018.

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 6, 2018, is 51 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the RFN ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 6, 2018, is 61 which indicates Moderate Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the CCOL ambient monitor. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Friday, July 6, 2018, 2:15 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Friday and Saturday. Concentrations of ozone in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are possible throughout the Colorado Front Range region. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon until 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday and Saturday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are possible throughout the Colorado Front Range region. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Friday and Saturday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Visibility on Saturday is expected to be Moderate to Poor.