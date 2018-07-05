Front Range Ozone Action Day Alert (until 4 p.m. 7/6/18)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, 2018 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Warm temperatures, upslope winds, and ample sunshine will allow ozone concentrations to reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups conditions on Friday, especially the southern and western suburbs of the Denver Metro Area, northward along the foothills to the western suburbs of Ft. Collins.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Friday, July 6, 2018.

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 5, 2018, is 51 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the CHAT ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on July 5, 2018, is 69 which indicates Moderate Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the BOU ambient monitor. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Thursday, July 5, 2018, 2:00 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Thursday, and Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Friday. Moderate concentrations of ozone are anticipated throughout the Colorado Front Range region on Thursday and Friday. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups concentrations possible for the southern and western suburbs of the Denver Metro Area and northward along the foothills, including the western suburbs of Ft. Collins on Friday. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon until 10 PM on Friday in these areas.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Thursday and Friday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are possible throughout the Colorado Front Range region. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Thursday and Friday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Thursday and Friday.

Visibility on Friday is expected to be Moderate to Poor.