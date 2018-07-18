Firefighter Training held by Colorado Fire Officials — July 20 to 22

Fire on the Plains is a collaborative effort to bring low-cost, high quality, hands-on training to the first responders of the eastern plains of Colorado. This unique training event will be held on July 20-22, 2018 at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO.

In the unforgiving and dangerous business of structural firefighting, training is essential for survival and minimizing injuries. Fire training must continue throughout the career of the firefighter to include repetition of previously learned skills while incorporating new tactics and implementing new technology to produce a well-prepared response. — Mark Quick, DFPC Professional Qualifications and Training Section Chief

WHAT YOU GET: Fire on the Plains (FOTP) is geared towards structure fire departments seeking training on a variety of platforms including live-fire, extrication, fire ground command, emergency vehicle driving, firefighting skills and EMS skills.

Participating organizations include the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Upper Arkansas Valley Wildfire Foundation, the Colorado Wildland Fire & Incident Management Academy. Northeastern Junior College and the Sterling Fire Department.

