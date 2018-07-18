Firefighter Training held by Colorado Fire Officials — July 20 to 22
Fire on the Plains is a collaborative effort to bring low-cost, high quality, hands-on training to the first responders of the eastern plains of Colorado. This unique training event will be held on July 20-22, 2018 at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO.
In the unforgiving and dangerous business of structural firefighting, training is essential for survival and minimizing injuries. Fire training must continue throughout the career of the firefighter to include repetition of previously learned skills while incorporating new tactics and implementing new technology to produce a well-prepared response. — Mark Quick, DFPC Professional Qualifications and Training Section Chief
WHAT YOU GET: Fire on the Plains (FOTP) is geared towards structure fire departments seeking training on a variety of platforms including live-fire, extrication, fire ground command, emergency vehicle driving, firefighting skills and EMS skills.
Participating organizations include the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Upper Arkansas Valley Wildfire Foundation, the Colorado Wildland Fire & Incident Management Academy. Northeastern Junior College and the Sterling Fire Department.
CLICK TO REGISTER NOW – Fire on the Plains Training Event
Download the Fire on the Plains FOTP Brochure pdf (2.69 MB)
Download the Informed Consent Form pdf (128 KB)
Download the Northeastern Junior College Campus Map pdf (405 KB)
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Gardner Talks Childcare Costs, Education, Tax Adavantages & Employer Contributions
WASHINGTON, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) introduced the 529 Expansion and Modernization Act on Tuesday. Senator Gardner’sRead More
Firefighter Training held by Colorado Fire Officials — July 20 to 22
Fire on the Plains is a collaborative effort to bring low-cost, high quality, hands-on trainingRead More