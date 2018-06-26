Voter Service and Polling Centers open until 7 p.m. TODAY

Citizens may visit any Voter Service and Polling Center in their county to register to vote, update their voter registration, request a new ballot, replace a missing or damaged mail ballot, or vote on an accessible touch-screen tablet.

Citizens must be in line at a voting location or deposit their mail ballot into a ballot box by 7 p.m. tonight in order for it to be counted. It is now too late to return your ballot by mail. A postmark dated June 26 will not count. Please remember to sign your ballot envelope.

You are eligible to vote in the Primary Election if you are registered to vote as unaffiliated, Democratic or Republican. No minor parties are holding a primary election; therefore, voters who are affiliated with a minor party are not eligible to vote in this election.

If you are an unaffiliated voter, remember to return only ONE ballot in this election. By law, you may not cast both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

If you have already returned your mail ballot, use Arapahoe County Ballot Track to check its status. For more information about your ballot or voting options, please call the Arapahoe County Elections Division at 303-795-4511.

To date, 82,113 voters in Arapahoe County have cast mail ballots in the Primary Election, comprised of 41 percent Democratic, 36 percent Republican, and 23 percent Unaffiliated voters. See our interactive voter turnout data.

Unofficial election results will be posted at ArapahoeVotes.com shortly after 7 p.m. tonight, and will be updated approximately every two hours this evening.