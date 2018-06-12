U.S. Honor Flag to be flown in Honor of Deputy Heath Gumm in Adams County, CO — Wednesday, June 13

| June 12, 2018

The U.S. Honor Flag will fly at our Substation, located at 4201 E 72nd Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022, in honor of Deputy Heath Gumm. According to Honor Network,

The U.S. Honor Flag has become a national treasure to millions of people, honoring thousands of Police Officers, Firefighters, First Responders and those serving on active combat duty in the military who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our communities and country.

The flag will be hoisted and be brought back down and placed on display at our Substation. Traveling over seven million miles, the U.S. Honor Flag flew aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis on NASA’s
final Shuttle Mission in 2011. The U.S. Honor Flag has flown over Ground Zero, State Capitols, the Pentagon, Presidential Libraries, State and National Memorials, and attended funerals and tributes for America’s fallen Heroes killed in the line of duty.

I am honored to have the U.S. Honor Flag flown and on display in honor of Deputy Heath Gumm. The U.S. Honor Flag has paid tribute to so many fallen heroes and we will never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. — Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh

Schedule of Events:

  • Ceremony Begins at 9 a.m.
  • The U.S. Honor Flag will be on display at our Substation until 1 p.m.
  • The U.S. Honor Flag will be on display at ADCOM from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

