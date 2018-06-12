SUMMER KICK-OFF CELEBRATION HOSTED BY DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM — Wednesday, June 13
The Downtown Aquarium will host a Summer Kick-Off Celebration on Wednesday, June 13 from 5 – 9 p.m. During the celebration, children and their families can enjoy a variety of activities including arts and crafts, animal appearances, goodie bags filled with treats, a raffle and special discounted kids’ meals. The mascot, Sharkey, and his friends will stop by for a special appearance as well.
Space is limited. Reservations can be made by calling (303) 561-4450.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 13, 5 – 9 p.m.
WHERE: Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water Street, Denver, CO 80211
