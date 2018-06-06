Stolen Credit Cards — Can You ID Me?

| June 6, 2018

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a stolen purse and credit cards. This person is suspected of taking a wallet from a vehicle and subsequently using the stolen credit cards to make unauthorized purchases. The store originally provided a different video with different suspects. This is updated information.

— Can You ID Me? —

Reference CASE # AC18-9402 & CALL 720-874-3600 

 

 

 

