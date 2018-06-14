Red Flag Warning Issued For Montrose — Thursday, June 14

| June 14, 2018

Montrose, CO, June 13, 2018 – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for southwest Colorado from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018 due to the threat of dry lightning and the presence of dry fuels.

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests would like to discourage the public from doing ANY outdoor burning during Red Flag Warning periods. High winds, low humidity, and elevated temperatures create dangerous wildfire conditions in our area. Fuels will ignite readily and will result in extreme fire spread. We would like to thank the public for their fire prevention efforts and remind everyone that we are all partners in wildfire prevention.

