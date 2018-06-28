ONE Campaign and Senator Cory Gardner join forces to fight global poverty through private funding

WASHINGTON — The ONE Campaign today applauded Senator Cory Gardner for cosponsoring a bipartisan bill that would bring tens of billions of dollars in new private-sector investment into the fight against extreme global poverty by helping innovative American entrepreneurs build infrastructure projects, create first-time access to electricity, start businesses, and expand their reach in developing markets.

Earlier this year, a group of Coloradans traveled to Washington to meet with Senator Gardner to urge him to cosponsor the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development (BUILD) Act (S.2463) and continue the United States’ leadership in the fight against extreme global poverty.

Benjamin Sykora, a ONE Campus Leader at the University of Colorado Boulder:

Earlier this year, I traveled to Washington to meet with Senator Gardner to tell him that Coloradans strongly support the BUILD Act and care deeply about continuing the United States’ leadership in the fight against extreme global poverty. The BUILD Act would leverage new private-sector capital to build infrastructure, create first-time access to electricity, start businesses, create jobs, and ultimately work alongside American foreign aid to reduce extreme poverty in developing countries. It will give the U.S. government new tools for partnering with entrepreneurs and leveraging non-taxpayer dollars, while making it easier for American businesses to operate in emerging markets. Senator Gardner should be applauded for his leadership in cosponsoring this bipartisan bill that would accelerate the modernization of America’s engagement with the private sector in developing countries while reforming federal government programs to make them more efficient. The bill is a smart idea, and the type of proposal all legislators should be eager to support. I hope the rest of the Colorado delegation, including Senator Michael Bennet, will join Senator Gardner in supporting this bill and help shepherd it through the Congress. ONE and its 41,000 members in Colorado care deeply about this legislation, and we will stand behind our leaders if they help advance it.

About the BUILD Act

The bill, sponsored by Senators Bob Corker (R-TN) and Chris Coons (D-DE), and Congressmen Ted Yoho (R-FL-03) and Adam Smith (D-WA-09), would merge several federal programs into a new “development finance corporation” (DFC) whose purpose would be to mobilize private-sector investments to support sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction, and development through partnerships. The new DFC would make loans, invest, and forge partnerships with innovative entrepreneurs who want to do business in developing countries.

